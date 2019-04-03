Coffee County Middle School Soccer Outlasts South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team returned to the pitch on Wednesday after a 16 day break. Welcoming conference foe South Franklin, the raiders got 4 goals from Javier Rodriguez as they rolled to a 6 to 2 win.
The Red Raiders got a pair of goals in the first half as Manny Gonzalez and Rodriquez each nothched goals. In the 2nd half, Rodriquez scored in the 41st, 43rd and 53rd minute. South added a pair of 2nd half goals before Julius Norris added Coffee Middle’s 6th goal in the 56th minute. Breyton Anderson added an assist.
The Red Raiders will take part in this weekend’s Red Raider Invitational at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Raiders will take on Algood on Friday at 7:15 PM. They come back on Saturday with a pair of games as they take on Mt. Juliet at 9 AM and DeKalb County at 11:30 AM. The medal round will begin at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.