Coffee County Middle School Soccer Opens Season With Road Win at White County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team opened their season on the road on Tuesday night in Sparta. The young and exciting Red Raiders took on conference rival White County looking to get the season off on the right foot. A hat trick from Javier Rodriguez helped push the Raiders to a 6 to 2 win.
The Red Raiders got a pair of 1st half goals from Rodriguez and Brayton Anderson before breaking loose in the 2nd half. In the second half, Rodriguez scored twice more while Julius Norris and Isaiah Campbell added goals. Coach Ryan Wood was pleased with the control that Coffee County maintained in the midfield. He also called out Peyton Pobanz for his defensive leadership.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Friday when they travel to Winchester to take on North Franklin. That match is set to kick off at 4:45 PM.