Coffee County Middle School Soccer Falls at North Franklin on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team traveled to Winchester on Thursday to tangle with conference rival North Franklin. The Lady Raiders and Lady Gators battled to a 1 all draw at intermission. North added 3 goals in the 2nd half to grab a 4 to 1 win over Coffee County.
Bella Lawson produced the lone goal for the Lady Raiders. Lawson pounced on a deflected shot by Jorja Waggoner to convert the goal.
The Lady Raiders will return to action on Monday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. Opening kick is set for 4:30 PM.