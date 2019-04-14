Coffee County Middle School Soccer Edges Cascade on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Cascade to the CCMS field on Friday. The Raiders and Champions squared off in a non-conference friendly match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Coffee Middle dominated the time of possession for most of the game as they battled to a 2 to 1 win.
The Raider offense jumped on Cascade early as Javier Hernandez drilled a pass from Breyton Anderson to get a 1 to 0 lead. Coffee County continued to put the pressure on the Cascade defense missing another 10 shots by intermission. In the 2nd half, Mani Gonzalez made a great individual effort to make the score 2 to 0 in the 38th minute. Cascade scored on a free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 43rd minute to make it close, but the Raider defense pitched a shutout the rest of the match.
The Red Raiders return to the field on Wednesday when they travel to Tullahoma. The Raiders will take on their rival Wildcats at East Tullahoma beginning at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/