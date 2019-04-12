Coffee County Middle School Soccer Blasts North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed North Franklin to the CCMS field on Thursday for a matchup with North Franklin. Javier Rodriquez had another hat trick to lead the Raiders to the win over their conference rivals.
Mani Gonzalez had a pair of goals to go along with Rodriquez’ 3 goals. Isaiah Campbell and Julius Norris each added single goals. The Raiders are back at home on Friday, weather permitting, as thye will play host to Cascade in a non-conference friendly. That match will kick off at 4:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast all the action. Jonathan Oliver will be on the call as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin at 4:20.