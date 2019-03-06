Coffee County Middle School No-Hits Warren County in Conference Win

Pitching has been the strong suit for the Coffee County Middle School baseball team all season long. Never was that more evident than Wednesday night as Jacob Holder and Jack Anderson combined to throw a no-hitter against Warren County. The Raiders made the most of their 3 hits to capture a 3 to 0 conference win.
Hayden Garr had a pair of singles and scored a run to lead the Raider hitting attack. Cole Pippenger had the other Raider hit. Holder and Anderson each drew a pair of walks. Holder struck out 16 Pioneer batters in 6 innings to get the win. Anderson retired Warren County in order in the 7th with 2 strikeouts to capture the save.
The win moves the Red Raiders record to 3 and 0 in the season with all 3 victories coming in conference games. The Raiders will travel to McMinnville on Thursday for a rematch with Warren County in the 2nd game of the season series. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM at Warren County Middle School.