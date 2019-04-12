«

»

Coffee County Middle School No-Hits Harris

Jacob Holder of CCMS Baseball[File Photo]

Another brilliant pitching performance by Jacob Holder led the Coffee County Middle School baseball to their 10th straight conference win on Thursday.  Traveling to Shelbyville for the game, Holder pitched a complete game no-hitter as the Red Raiders won 17 to 0 over Harris Middle School.

Coffee County got 17 hits in the game and got the benefit of 3 Harris errors to grab the win.  Holder was efficient in throwing all 5 innings with only 76 pitches.  Holder had 10 strikeouts and was 2 walks away from a perfect game.  At the plate, Holder had 2 doubles and 2 singles while driving in 3 runs.  Nolan Jernigan had a single and a double and drove in 2 runs.  Hayden Garr also had a single and a double and scored 3 times.

The Red Raiders return to the diamond on Monday as they travel to Tullahoma.  First pitch is set for 5 PM at Waggoner Park.