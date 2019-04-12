Coffee County Middle School No-Hits Harris

Coffee County got 17 hits in the game and got the benefit of 3 Harris errors to grab the win. Holder was efficient in throwing all 5 innings with only 76 pitches. Holder had 10 strikeouts and was 2 walks away from a perfect game. At the plate, Holder had 2 doubles and 2 singles while driving in 3 runs. Nolan Jernigan had a single and a double and drove in 2 runs. Hayden Garr also had a single and a double and scored 3 times.
The Red Raiders return to the diamond on Monday as they travel to Tullahoma. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Waggoner Park.