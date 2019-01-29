Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders to Play for Sectional Final Berth

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team will tangle with conference rival White County on Wednesday afternoon in the TMSAA Section 2 Tournament. The Lady Raiders, who have dropped 3 games to the unbeaten Warriorettes this season, are looking to pull the upset over the CTC champions at Stewarts Creek Middle School. Wednesday night’s game will tip off at 4:15 at Stewarts Creek which is located in Smyrna.
A win on Wednesday would earn the Lady Raiders a bid in the sectional finals for the 2nd time in 4 years. The sectional final will be held on Thursday, January 31st at 6 PM at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
The winner of the sectional tournament will advance to the inaugural 4 team TMSAA middle school state tournament which will also be held at Stewarts Creek on February 8th and 9th.