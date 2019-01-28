Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders Advance in Sectional Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team opened play in the TMSAA Section 2 tournament on Monday night at Stewarts Creek. Hoping to advance to the inaugural TMSAA State Tournament in February, the Lady Raiders squared off against Oakland Middle School. A huge 4th quarter rally lifted Coffee Middle to a 32 to 26 win and a berth in the Sectional semifinals.
Trailing 22 to 16 entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders got busy. Coffee Middle went 10 of 13 at the free throw line and held Oakland to 4 points in the final frame to stun the Lady Chargers. Alivia Reel led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points, including 8 points in the final quarter. Chloe Gannon finished with 8 points as she was 2 for 2 at the free throw line in the final period. Maggie Crouch and Olivia Vinson each poured in 4 points.
The win advances the Lady Raiders to Wednesday night’s semifinals where they will take on White County. Tip-off is set for 4:30 PM at Stewarts Creek Middle School.