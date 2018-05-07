Coffee County Middle School Golf Opens Conference Tournament with Win

The Coffee County Middle School golf team opened up the match play conference tournament on Monday taking on North Franklin. Hosting the Gator golfers at Willowbrook, the Raiders captured a 1st round win by a final score of 7 ½ to 1 ½.
The team of Logan Hale and Kira Jarrell blanked their Gator foes 3 flags to 0. The team of Zack Tidwell, Cole Fowler and Avery Hill also got a 3 to 0 sweep. The team of Caleb Jarrell, Kaleb Jones and Xavier Bartley split their match earning 1 ½ flags.
The win advances Coffee Middle to the 2nd round where they will take on the winner of Tuesday’s match between Liberty and Fayetteville. That match is tentatively scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Shelbyville’s Riverbend Country Club.