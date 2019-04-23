Coffee County Middle School Golf Falls to Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School golf team traveled to Lakewood Country Club on Tuesday for a match with Tullahoma. The Raider linksters came up short 8 ½ to 3 ½.
Winning flags for Coffee County were Zach Tidwell and Avery Hill who captured 1 ½ flags. Kira Jarrell and Maggie Crouch also captured a flag. Also grabbing a flag was the trio of Liza Freeze, Madison Winn and Cadie Prater.
Coffee Middle is on the road on Thursday when they travel to Tims Ford to take on South Franklin. That match will tee off at 3:30 PM at Bear Trace.