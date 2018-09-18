Coffee County Middle School Football Shuts Out Warren County

Martin ripped off a 45 yard scoring run in the 1st quarter to make it 6 to 0. Martin added a 10 yard touchdown run and the 2 point conversion to give the Raiders a 14 to 0 halftime lead. The Red Raider defense shut down Warren County to improve to 3 and 2 in the conference.
The Red Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday when play host to White County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM, our live coverage begins at 6:15.