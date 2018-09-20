Coffee County Middle School Football Holds off North Franklin for Homecoming Win

Cole Pippenger scored both Raider touchdowns with one in each half including a run from 49 yards out. Caleb Boothe added a 2 point conversion on the first Raider score as Coffee Middle enjoyed an 8 to 6 halftime lead. Leading 14 to 8 late in the game, Coffee County needed a stop on the Gators after they got a first and goal at the 7 yard line. The defense made the needed stop to halt North on downs and run out the clock.
Coffee County will hit the road next Tuesday for their final road game of the year. The Red Raiders will take on Warren County in McMinnville. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.