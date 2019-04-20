Coffee County Middle School Caps Perfect Season with Conference Title

Capping off the most successful season in local prep sports in a generation, the Coffee County Middle School softball team capped off a perfect season with a Central Tennessee Conference title on Saturday. The Lady Raiders got a pair of wins over Warren County on Saturday to claim the title and complete the season with a record of 21 and 0. In the semifinals, Coffee County blanked Warren County 4 to 0 before stopped the Lady Pioneers in the title game 7 to 4.
In the semifinal, Coffee Middle scored a pair of runs in each of the 2 innings for the winning margin. Katelyn Davis was dominant in the circle allowing only 5 hits while striking out 2. Alivia Reel had a pair of singles. Chesie Cox ripped a triple and Aleayia Barnes had a 2 RBI single.
In the title game, the Lady Raiders ripped a triple, 3 doubles and a single in the 2nd inning to plate 4 runs and overcome an early deficit. Coffee Middle added 3 more insurance runs in the 4th inning to secure the title. Madison Pruitt had a double, a single and 4 RBI. Chloe Gannon had a double and a single and Savannah Cooper added a 2 RBI triple. Davis did not allow an earned run and struck out 5 while scattering 4 hits.
The Lady Raiders will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.