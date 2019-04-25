Coffee County Middle School Blanks North Franklin; Advances to CTC Tournament Semifinals

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened up play on Wednesday in the CTC Conference Baseball Tournament as they tangled with North Franklin. The Red Raiders broke open a tight game with a 5 run 6th inning to roll to a 7 to 0 win.
Aiden Robertson pitched out of trouble in 4 of the 5 innings he pitches as he scattered 6 hits while striking out 8 to get the win on the mound. Jacob Holder came on in relief and retired all 6 batters he faced, including the last 5 by strikeout, to get the save.
Nolan Jernigan swung the hot bat as he finished with a double, 2 singles and 2 RBI. Cole Pippenger had a double and a single and drove home a run while England Bryan and Jacob Holder added RBI doubles.
With the win, Coffee Middle will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The Raiders will take on the winner of Thursday’s game between Tullahoma and White County.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/