Coffee County Middle School Basketball Opens Rockvale Tournament with Split

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams hit the road to Rutherford County on Tuesday night. Both Raider teams squared off against Oakland in the Rockvale tournament. The Lady Raiders captured a 28 to 20 win while the Red Raiders fell by a final score of 45 to 20.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Patriots to 7 field goals in the game to grab their first win of the year. Coffee Middle used a 10 point 3rd quarter to grind out the win. Chloe Gannon led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Alivia Reel added 6 points and Abby Mahaffey chipped in 4.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start as they were held to 7 first half points. The Patriots made the most of a rebounding advantage to storm to the win. Jacob Holder led the Raiders in scoring with 9 points. Hayden Garr added 6 points and Ethan Hargrove added a 3 point basket.
Second round action will take place on Thursday at Rockvale Middle School. The Lady Raiders will take on the winner of the game between Brentwood Academy and Siegel on Thursday at 6:30 PM. The Red Raiders will square off against the loser of the game between Brentwood Academy and Siegel on Thursday at 5:00 PM. The tournament concludes on Saturday.