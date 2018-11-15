Coffee County Middle School Basketball Gets Split with South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams welcomed South Franklin to the CCMS gym on Thursday night in a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio. The Lady Raiders used their stifling press defense to race to a 49 to 11 win. The Red Raiders mounted an incredible 2nd half comeback before falling 41 to 37 to the Trojans.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders scored the first 12 points of the game to build a lead they would not relinquish. In the second half, the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Trojans 31 to 6 to grab the conference win. Olivia Vinson was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 12 points earning the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Maggie Crouch and Alivia Reel also added 12 points each for Coffee Middle. Abby Mahaffey chipped in 7 points for the Lady Raiders.
In the boys’ game, South used their speed and quickness to overwhelm the Red Raiders in the first quarter and build a 16 to 5 lead. From that point on, the Red Raiders outscored the Trojans in every quarter, cutting the deficit to 2 points with 8 seconds remaining. South was able to hit a pair of free throws to ice the game and stall the miraculous Coffee County comeback. Dayne Crosslin led the Raiders in scoring with 10 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Hayden Garr added 8 points and Jacob Holder and Jackson Shemwell each finished with 6 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with East. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/