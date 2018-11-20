Coffee County Middle School Basketball Gets Monday Sweep at East

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams played their last games before the Thanksgiving break on Monday at East Tullahoma. Taking on the rival Panthers in a pre-Thanksgiving doubleheader, the Raiders and Lady Raiders claimed a pair of conference wins. The Lady Raiders won 33 to 27 while the Red Raiders captured a 53 to 24 victory.
Leading by 2 points entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders hit 9 of 19 free throws in the final frame to capture the win. Alivia Reel had 5 of those made free throws in the final period to finish with a team high 14 points. Olivia Vinson finished with 9 points and Maggie Crouch added 6 points.
The Red Raiders roared out to an 11 point lead in the 1st quarter and the Panthers could not get the margin below double digits the rest of the night. Ethan Hargrove finished the game with 17 points including a trio of three point baskets. Jacob Holder added 9 points while Dayne Crosslin and Cooper Reed finished with 7 points each.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be in action on Monday when they play host to North Franklin at the CCMS gym. Tip-off is set for 6 PM for the girls’ game.