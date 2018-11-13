Coffee County Middle School Basketball Captures Hard Fought Split at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to McMinnville on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with Warren County. The Lady Raiders held off a late Warren County rally to win 34 to 32 in overtime. Against an aggressive defensive pressure, the Red Raiders fell 38 to 27.
Leading by 6 entering the 4th quarter, Coffee County was held to 1 field goal and went 4 for 14 from the free throw line in the final frame to be pushed to overtime. In overtime, the Lady Raiders were 3 for 4 from the free throw line to get the win. Alivia Reel had 2 free throws in overtime and led Coffee County in scoring with 12 points. Nikki Graham added 7 points and Olivia Vinson finished with 6 points.In the boys’ game, Warren County’s aggressive defense saw the Pioneers open up a tight game in the 4th quarter to drop the Red Raiders. Coffee Middle trailed by 3 points entering the final frame, but Warren County exploded for 20 points in the final 6 minutes to hand the Raiders their first conference loss. Coffee County was led in scoring by Hayden Garr who had 10 points. Jacob Holder added 7 points and Ethan Hargrove finished with 6.
Coffee County is back in action on Thursday when they welcome South Franklin to the CCMS Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott will have the play by play as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:50.