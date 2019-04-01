Coffee County Middle School Baseball Wallops South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team returned to conference action on Monday at home as they played host to South Franklin. A big first inning helped lift the Red Raiders to their 9th straight win. The Red Raiders dropped the visiting Trojans 22 to 1.
Coffee County jumped on the Trojans in the 1st inning as they plated 6 runs, highlighted by a 3 run home run from Jacob Holder. The Raiders scored in every inning and banged out 14 hits in the Mercy Rule shortened game. A trio of Coffee Middle pitchers held South without a hit as Holder got the start and pitched 3 innings striking out 9 to get the win. At the plate, Holder finished with a single and a homer and 3 RBI. Cole Pippenger was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI. England Bryan had a double and a single and 5 RBI. The win lifts the Raiders conference record to 8 and 0.
The Red Raiders will travel to Winchester on Tuesday for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.