Coffee County Middle School Baseball Sweeps Warren County

Aiden Robertson of CCMS baseball

Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to McMinnville looking for their second straight season sweep on Thursday night.   Taking on a tough and talented Warren County team, the Raiders used a huge 7th inning rally to coast to a 9 to 1 win over the Pioneers.

Leading 4 to 1 entering the 7th inning, the Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate as they scored 5 runs to put the game out of reach.  Aiden Robertson and Jack Anderson combined to pitch a 4 hitter as they struck out 9.  Coffee Middle banged out 9 hits on the game led by Jacob Holder who had a pair of singles.  England Bryan had a double and 2 RBI while Cole Pippenger added a single and a pair of runs batted in.

Coffee Middle will hit the road again on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.