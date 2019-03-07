Coffee County Middle School Baseball Sweeps Warren County

Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to McMinnville looking for their second straight season sweep on Thursday night. Taking on a tough and talented Warren County team, the Raiders used a huge 7th inning rally to coast to a 9 to 1 win over the Pioneers.
Leading 4 to 1 entering the 7th inning, the Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate as they scored 5 runs to put the game out of reach. Aiden Robertson and Jack Anderson combined to pitch a 4 hitter as they struck out 9. Coffee Middle banged out 9 hits on the game led by Jacob Holder who had a pair of singles. England Bryan had a double and 2 RBI while Cole Pippenger added a single and a pair of runs batted in.
Coffee Middle will hit the road again on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. First pitch is set for 5 PM.