Coffee County Middle School Baseball Suffers 1st Loss of Season

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hit the road on Thursday as they traveled to Cookeville to take on Prescott South. A late inning rally by the Red Raiders tied the game in the 7th inning, only to see Prescott rally for a run in the bottom of the 7th. Coffee Middle lost their first game of the year 4 to 3.
The Red Raiders got a run in the 3rd inning to take an early lead. Prescott rallied for 2 runs in the 5th and 1 in the 6th to put Coffee Middle in a 3 to 1 hole entering the 7th inning. The Raiders rallied for 2 runs in the 7th as they combined 3 walks and a pair of singles to tie the game at 3. Prescott rallied in the bottom of the 7th to push across a run and take the win.
Cole Pippenger and Hayden Garr each had a pair of singles for Coffee County. Pippenger finished with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Nolan Jernigan pitched 4 and a third innings striking out 3. Jack Anderson came on in the 4th inning and took the hard luck loss on the mound.
The Red Raiders return home on Friday night for a rematch with Prescott. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Johnathan Oliver will have the play by play action as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. First pitch is set for 5 PM, Thunder Radio’s pregame show begins at 4:50.