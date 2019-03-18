«

Coffee County Middle School Baseball Routs North Franklin on Monday

Jacob Holder of CCMS Baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed North Franklin to their home field at CCMS on Monday.  After surrendering a first inning run to North, Coffee County roared back to capture an 8 to 1 win.

With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the second inning, Jacob Holder crushed a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam.  Holder finished with a double and a home run and 6 RBI.  Holder also got the win on the bump as he struck out 13 in 5 and 2/3 innings of play.  Cole Pippenger added a pair of singles and 1 RBI.

The win improves Coffee County to 6 and 0 on the year as all 6 wins have come in conference games.  Coffee Middle travels to Winchester on Tuesday night for the 2nd game in the conference series.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.