Coffee County Middle School Baseball Routs North Franklin on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed North Franklin to their home field at CCMS on Monday. After surrendering a first inning run to North, Coffee County roared back to capture an 8 to 1 win.
With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the second inning, Jacob Holder crushed a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam. Holder finished with a double and a home run and 6 RBI. Holder also got the win on the bump as he struck out 13 in 5 and 2/3 innings of play. Cole Pippenger added a pair of singles and 1 RBI.
The win improves Coffee County to 6 and 0 on the year as all 6 wins have come in conference games. Coffee Middle travels to Winchester on Tuesday night for the 2nd game in the conference series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.