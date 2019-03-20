Coffee County Middle School Baseball Rallies to Stop North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team ran their record to 7 and 0 on the
year on Tuesday as they completed the conference sweep over North Franklin. Trailing 9 to 5 entering the 4th inning, the Red Raiders pushed across 7 runs to take the lead for good. Coffee County battled their way to a 20 to 9 win.
The Red Raiders made the most of 4 walks, 2 hits, and a hit batter as they sent 11 hitters to the plate in the penultimate 4th inning. Jacob Holder finished the game with a double and 3 singles while scoring 3 times and driving in 3 runs. Nolan Jernigan and Cole Bryce each had a double and single as each scored twice. Jack Anderson came on in relief to earn the win for Coffee Middle.
The Raiders return to the diamond on Saturday when they head to Smyrna to take on Rock Springs. First pitch is set for noon. The JV Raiders will host North Franklin on Thursday at the CCMS field. First pitch is set for 5 PM.