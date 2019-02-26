Coffee County Middle School Baseball Opens Season with Shutout Win

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened their regular season at home on Tuesday night as they welcomed White County to the CCMS field. Raider pitchers Jacob Holder and Jack Anderson combined for a 2 hit shutout as Coffee Middle opened the season with a 9 to 0 win.
Holder pitched 5 innings allowing no hits while striking out 10 to get the win on the mound. Anderson got a strikeout as he pitched 2 innings of relief. At the plate, Hayden Garr and Nolan Jernigan each had 2 hits as Garr drove in a pair of runs. Holder added an RBI double.
The Red Raiders will hit the road on Wednesday for the 2nd game in the season series with White County. Wednesday’s game is a make-up of Monday’s rain-out in Sparta. First pitch is set for 4:00 PM.