Coffee County Middle School Baseball No-Hits Harris on Tuesday

Coffee County Middle School baseball team hosted Harris on Tuesday looking to remain perfect in conference play. The Raider pitching duo of Jacob Holder and Aiden Robertson combined to throw a 7 inning no-hitter for Coffee County. The Raiders banged out 7 hits as they improved to 5 and 0 on the season with a 8 to 0 win.
Holder got the start and the win on the mound for the Raiders as he pitched 6 innings and got 12 strikeouts. Robertson came on in relief in the 7th and retired the Eagles in order. England Bryan led the Raiders in hitting as he had a single and a double and drove in a run. Hayden Garr had a double and 3 RBI while Dayne Crosslin and Cole Pippenger each scored twice.
The Red Raiders will be back at home on Monday when they welcome North Franklin to CCMS for the first game in the 2 game series. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Coffee County Middle School.