Coffee County Middle School Baseball Falls to Tullahoma on Saturday, Plays Again on Monday

Tullahoma got on the board first in the top of the first inning when they pushed across an unearned run. The Wildcats added 3 more runs in the 3rd inning and stretched the advantage to 5 in the 4th inning. Starting pitcher Jacob Holder did not give up a hit but walked 5 and struck out 9 while allowing 4 unearned runs. The Red Raiders out hit Tullahoma 6 to 4 but were saddled with the hard luck loss.
Coffee Middle had 6 different players get singles as Dayne Crosslin and Aiden Robertson were credited with RBI singles. Hayden Garr and Nolan Jernigan had singles and scored the Red Raiders 2 runs.
Coffee County now falls into the loser’s bracket where they will take on North Franklin on Monday night at Tullahoma’s Waggoner Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM. A win would advance the Raiders to the championship and a rematch with Tullahoma. That game would begin at 7 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of both games as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage begins at 4:50 exclusively here on Thunder.