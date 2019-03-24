Coffee County Middle School Baseball Blasts Rock Springs on Saturday

Coffee County Middle School baseball team stepped out of conference play on Saturday as they visited Smyrna to take on Rock Springs. The Red Raiders plated 9 runs in the 1st inning as they coasted to a 13 to 3 win.
The Red Raiders got 10 walks in the game including 3 in the first inning as they sent 13 batters to the plate in the 9 run uprising. Cole Pippenger had a pair of doubles in the first inning. Pippenger finished the game with 4 RBI and scored twice. Jacob Holder had a pair of singles, 2 RBI and got the win on the mound as he struck out 8 batters.
Coffee Middle will take off next week for Spring Break. The Red Raiders will return to the diamond when they travel to Winchester on Monday, April 1st to take on South Franklin.