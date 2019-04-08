Coffee County Middle School Athletic Facility Open House Announced
CCMS Indoor Facility while under construction[File Photo]
The Coffee County Middle School Athletic Department is welcoming the community to an Open House for their new Coffee County Athletic Facility. The Open House will take place on Tuesday, April 16th from 4:30 to 5:30 behind the Coffee County Middle School. The Open House will be held prior to the Coffee County Middle School softball and baseball teams playing host to Tullahoma. The public is encouraged to attend