Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Teams Open Season

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams opened their seasons on the road on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders traveled to Wartrace to take on Cascade while the Red Raiders were in Tullahoma taking on the West Tullahoma Bobcats.
The Lady Raiders rolled to a 53 to 5 win over Cascade. The Red Raiders fell to West Tullahoma by a score of 35 to 28. Courtland Farrar led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points. Brady Wright added 5 points.
Both Raider teams are back in action on Monday night when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. The girls’ game will tip off at 6:00 PM.