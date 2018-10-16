Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Splits with White County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade basketball hosted their first home games of the year on Tuesday night with a doubleheader against White County. The Lady Raiders closed out the 1st quarter on an 11 to 1 run as they won 44 to 17. The Red Raiders fell behind 22 to 2 in the first half as they fell 42 to 18.
The Lady Raiders used a combination of effective full court pressure and exceptional ball movement to build a 32 to 7 halftime lead on the way to their 3rd win of the year. Olivia Vinson was the top scorer for Coffee Middle as she celebrated her birthday by scoring 16 points. Sophie McInturff added 11 points and Channan Gannon chipped in 6.
The Red Raiders ran into a hot shooting Warriors team in the loss. Coffee County was led in scoring by Colter Neel who had 8 points. Courtland Farrar and Evan Kirby each added 4 points.
The 6th grade teams will travel to White County next Tuesday for their next contest. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.