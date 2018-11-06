Coffee County Middle Basketball Gets Road Split at White County

In the girls’ game, Coffee County trailed at the half 11 to 10. Unfortunately, White County outscored the Lady Raiders 15 to 0 in the 3rd quarter to race to the conference win. Coffee Middle was led in scoring by Chloe Gannon who had 6 points. Olivia Vinson added 4 points in the conference loss.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders rallied from a 9 point halftime deficit to get the win. Coffee County outscored the Warriors 33 to 17 in the 2nd half to capture their 2nd straight conference win to start the season. Coffee County was led in scoring by Dayne Crosslin who had 19 points, all of them in the 2nd half. Crosslin hit 5 three pointers on the night to spark the comeback. Jacob Holder added 13 points and Ethan Hargrove chipped in 9 points.
Both Raider teams will travel to Rutherford County on Tuesday night to compete in the Rockvale tournament. The Lady Raiders will square off against Oakland at 4 PM. The Red Raiders will also take on Oakland immediately following the girls’ game. Second round action will take place on Thursday and the finals are scheduled for Saturday. All the games will be held at Rockvale Middle School.