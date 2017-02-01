Coffee County Lady Raiders Win, Red Raiders Fall at Columbia on Tuesday Night

In the girls’ game, Columbia got off to a hot start taking an early 9 to 4 lead before the Lady Raiders could work up a sweat. Coffee County rallied to tie the game in the 2nd quarter before going on a 15 to 1 run in the second quarter to seize all the momentum they would need to get the season sweep. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 16 and 6 on the year and 6 and 4 in district play.
Holli Smithson sparked the 2nd quarter surge as the senior guard hit a pair of baskets early. Smithson also came out hot in the 3rd quarter as she finished the game with 11 points to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Jacey Vaughn led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points while Jaya Arnold and Alliyah Williams each finished with 6 points.The Red Raiders saw the Lions jump out hot on their senior night as they took an early 8 to 0 lead. After a Coffee County rally, Columbia stretched the lead to 10 at the half and never trailed in the game. The loss gives the Lions a season sweep over Coffee County. The loss drops Coffee County’s record to 19 and 6 on the year and 6 and 4 in district play.
Tyrese McGee, in spite of early foul trouble, tried to spark a 4th quarter comeback as he poured in 9 of his team leading 13 points in the final period. For his strong play on both ends of the floor, McGee was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Garrett Eldridge and Grant Sadler each added 9 points while Garrett Booth chipped in 8.
Coffee County returns home on Friday for a 3 game home stand to end the regular season. Coffee County will take on Franklin County in a pair of crucial contests in terms of district seeding. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.