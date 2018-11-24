Coffee County Lady Raiders Drop Covington, Run Record to 6 and 0

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team returned to action on Saturday in the Mike Mitchell Thanksgiving Classic at the LEAD Academy in Nashville taking on Covington. In a game that saw 51 free throws, Coffee County was a little better at the line in a 59 to 49 win. The Lady Raiders were 10 of 12 in the 2nd half and 22 for 28 in the game to hold off a tough Covington squad. Covington finished 15 of 23 at the charity stripe in the contest but only 5 of 9 in the second half.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 17 points and was a perfect 9 for 9 in free throws. Abby Morgan finished with 14 points while Kiya Ferrell added 10 points.
The boys and girls will return to action on Tuesday at home when they play host to Nashville Central Christian. Nashville Central Christian is a home school cooperative basketball program. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with Lucky Knott on the call beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.