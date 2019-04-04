Coffee County Lady Raiders Begin Alabama Trip with Win over Athens

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Alabama on Thursday for a weekend of softball in the Bob Jones Invitational. The Lady Raiders opened their road trip with a contest against Athens, AL. A dominant pitching performance and a pair of home runs lifted the Lady Raiders to a 6 to 0 win.
Coffee County was held to 4 hits, with 2 of them being home runs. Sarah West got the Lady Raiders on the board with a 2 out solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. In the 3rd inning, Haidyn Campbell led off the inning with a home run to put Coffee County up 2 to 0. Eleven Lady Raiders ended up coming to the plate in 3rd inning as 5 walks and 3 hits allowed Coffee County to put 4 more runs in the decisive frame. Keri Munn tossed a 3 hitter striking 4 in the shutout performance.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Friday and Saturday as they will play a pair of pool games on Friday, followed by single elimination bracket play on Saturday. Coffee County will play Rogers, AL at 4 PM and Madison Co, AL at 7:30 PM.