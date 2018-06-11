Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball is Perfect in 1st Day of Lady Raider Team Camp

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball opened up their home team camp on Monday with 4 games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The varsity team, the JV team and the freshman team all captured wins.
The Lady Raider varsity opened up the day with a 63 to 31 win over Huntland. Ten different Lady Raiders scored in the blowout win. Abby Morgan, Kiya Ferrell and Jenna Garretson led Coffee County in scoring as each netted 10 points. Morgan Jones added 9 points. Nine different Lady Raiders scored in a 49 to 22 win over Fayetteville. Morgan led Coffee County in scoring with 10 points. Ferrell added 8 points and Jacey Vaughn chipped in 6 points.
The JV grabbed a 29 to 21 win over Shelbyville while the freshmen Lady Raiders dumped Fayetteville 29 to 17.
Coffee County’s varsity will play the first and last game of Tuesday’s session as they open with Moore County at 9 AM and DeKalb County at 4 PM. The Lady Raider JV team will take on Moore Co at 11 AM and Fayetteville at 1 PM and 3 PM. .