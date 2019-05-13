Coffee County Lady Raider Softball Season Comes to Heartbreaking Close

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team opened up play in the Region 4AAA tournament at Terry Floyd Field on Monday. Facing off against a team that has been ranked in the Top 10 in the state all year, the Lady Raiders needed to put together their best performance of the season to spring the upset. Coffee County went toe to toe with the heavily favored Lady Blaze before falling 2 to 1.
A pair of solo home runs in the 1st inning was all the offense that Blackman needed as they jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead. Coffee County scratched across a run in the 2nd inning when Ashley Evans ripped a 2 out double scoring Gracie Pippenger. After getting 3 hits in the 2nd inning, the Lady Raiders could only muster 1 more hit the rest of the game in the loss.
Pippenger had 2 hits in 3 at-bats and scored Coffee County’s only run as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Evans had an RBI double and Justus Turner and Katie Rutledge each had singles for the Lady Raiders who were held to 5 hits. Keri Munn took the hard luck loss in the circle as she pitched well, striking out 7 while walking only 1 and surrendering 6 hits to the potent Blackman lineup.
The Lady Raiders will end the season with a final record of 24 and 10. Coffee County made their 3rd straight appearance in the region tournament and won their 2nd straight district title.