Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Fights Hard but Falls at Riverdale

After a thrilling overtime win on Monday night, the Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team moved into Tuesday night’s semifinal at Murfreesboro. Taking on the Riverdale Lady Warriors who are nationally ranked and the number #1 team in the state, the Lady Raiders fought the Lady Warriors to the very end before falling in the game. Coffee County saw their season come to an end by a final score of 57 to 48.
After falling behind early, Coffee County outscored Riverdale 28 to 23 in the second half but could never run down Riverdale. After trailing by 14 at the half, Coffee County fought the deficit to 7 in the 3rd quarter. Coffee County kept the deficit to single digits throughout the 4th quarter but Riverdale held off a late Lady Raider charge to get the win.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 15 points. Senior Jacey Vaughn scored 14 points including 4 three point baskets and Senior Abby Morgan added 8 points.
The game marked the end of the careers for seniors Chloe Spry, Abby Morgan and Jacey Vaughn who won back to back regular season District 8AAA titles. The Lady Raiders finish the season with a final record of 28 and 5 including going unbeaten in district play for the first time since 1993.