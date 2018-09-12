Coffee County is Home to High School Rodeo Star

Not only is the humble and polite young man a senior at Coffee County Central High School, but Jesse is also a member of the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association. Jesse, who has been doing rodeo since age 8, moved to Coffee County in July from Idaho. After moving here, the high school senior hooked up with youth rodeo in the state, including competing in Harriman this past week-end. Hay-Smith has competed in almost every rodeo event but now spends most of his time competing in 4 events. Jesse competes in chute dogging, in which he has won 2 championship belt buckles; bull riding, in which he has 1 championship belt buckle; bareback and saddle bronc riding.
