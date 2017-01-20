Coffee County High School Swim Teams Break Records in Friday’s Region Meet

On the day, 8 new personal bests were recorded and all 4 relay teams set new school records. The highest medalist honor of the day came from Jack Beachboard who finished in 6th place in the 200 yard IM with a new personal best time of 2:06.48. Beachboard also set a new personal best in the 500 yard freestyle as he scored a 9th place finish with a time of 5:10.79.
Kaylee Williams set a pair of personal bests in her 2 races. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Williams swam a time of 1:13.06 which was good to give her a 13th place finish and a southeastern regional qualifying time. Kaylee also had a state qualifying time of 2:26.76 in the 200 yard IM to finish in 22nd place.Ryan Farless set a pair of personal bests in the 100 yard butterfly as he finished in 17th place with a time of 58.63. Farless also recorded a new personal best in the 50 yard freestyle as he blitzed thru the water in 23.81 seconds to finish in 25th place. Nick Smith also bagged a pair of personal records when he sawm a 25.96 seconds in the 50 yard free and 59.26 in the 100 yard free. Donald Ridner posted times of 27.34 in the 50 free and 1:06.72 in the 100 free. Anna O’Connor had a 32nd place finish in the 100 yard butterfly and a time of 1:02.64 in the 100 yard free.
The Raider and Lady Raider relay teams were a perfect 4 for 4 in setting new school records on Friday as well. Additionally, both 4×100 freestyle relay teams medaled as each captured a 16th place finish. The Red Raider team of Jack Beachboard, Donald Ridner, Nick Smith and Ryan Farless broke the 4 minute barrier as they finished the 4×100 yard free relay in 3:58.95. In the 4×50 relay, the quartet came home in 25th place with a new school record of 1:43.39. The Lady Raider 4×100 relay team of Kaylee Williams, Lindsey Cauble, Maria Pascual-Garcia and Anna O’Connor earned their medal at a time of 4:26.92 which set a new school record. In the 4×50 relay, the Lady Raiders came home with a 22nd place finish in 1:57.72 which was also a new school record.
The Raider swimmers are now off until February 10th and 11th when they travel to Knoxville for the TISCA State Championships. That meet will be held at the University of Tennessee. Raider swimmers qualified for the state are: Ryan Farless, Jack Beachboard, Anna O’Connor and Kaylee Williams. To see complete results from the regional, you can check out the scoring at the website: https://www.teamunify.com/ssxcel/UserFiles/File/pdf%20results.pdf