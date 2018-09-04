Coffee County Golf Takes 2nd Place at McMinnville Tournament

The Coffee County Red Raider boy’s golf team traveled to McMinnville on Tuesday to compete in the 40th Keith Maxwell high school tournament.
Nine other teams competed for the title. The Cookeville Cavaliers finished first with a score of 320 and the Raiders came in with a score of 328, good enough for the 2nd place trophy.
Coffee County was led by Samuel Prater and Austin Farris with scores of 79 each. Matthew Hale was next with an 83 and Josh Perry shot 87. The Raiders are now 59-5 on the season.
Next up for Coffee County golf will be a make-up 9-hole match with Tullahoma at Willowbrook beginning at 4 PM. It’s also Senior Day starting at 3:45 PM. The Raiders play in Lawrenceburg on Thursday before the district tournament that is set for Monday, also in Lawrenceburg.