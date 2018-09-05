Coffee County Golf Sweeps Tullahoma on Senior Day

In the final regular season home match, the Coffee County Red Raiders took on their rival from just over Crumpton’s Creek, the Tullahoma Wildcats.
The coaches decided to change things up on Senior Day for the Raiders. The two teams competed in 9-hole modified match play format, based on points. In two of match play competitions, two players from Coffee County played against two from Tullahoma. The other contest was head to a head individual match.
The Raiders defeated the Wildcats 9-0. Coffee County was led by seniors Samuel Prater and Austin Farris as they shot a 4-under 32. The senior team of Josh Perry and Matthew Hale teamed up for a 1-over 37 and freshman Logan Hale picked up the win in the individual match with a score of 3-over 39.
Head Coach Mike Ray said, “I am so happy for the four seniors to get a win on Senior Day, but to do it against your rival makes it very special. He added that all four seniors will an opportunity to play college golf if they choose that path.
The 60-5 Red Raiders will play their final regular season match on Thursday in Lawrenceburg. The district tournament is Monday, also in Lawrenceburg.