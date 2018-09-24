Coffee County Golf Opens State Tournament on Tuesday
Coaches and team members for the 2018 region champion Coffee County golf team. Left to Right: coach Lucky Knott, Logan Hale, Austin Farris, Josh Perry, Samuel Prater, Matthew Hale and head coach Mike Ray[Photo provided]
The Coffee County Central High School golf team will begin play in the 2018 TSSAA Large Division State Tournament on Tuesday. For the 2nd straight year, the Red Raiders won the region tournament and punched their ticket to the tournament which is held annually at Willowbrook. The Raiders enter the state tournament with a season record of 75 and 5 which is a new school record. 2018 is the 6th straight year for a Red Raider state qualifier for the state tournament. The state tournament is a 36 hole event which will tee off at 8 AM on Tuesday, September 25th at Willowbrook. The 2nd 18 holes will be played on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders will tee off in 5 straight foursomes beginning on the 10th tee. Freshman Logan Hale will tee off first for the Raiders as opens play at 8 AM. Senior Matthew Hale follows him at 8:10; fellow senior Josh Perry will go off at 8:20. Senior Samuel Prater is in the 4th group that will tee off at 8:30 while senior Austin Farris starts his round at 8:40 AM.
Spectators are welcome to attend the state tournament at WIllowbrook and admission each round is $8 per person. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval. You can find a complete listing of tee times, plus a link to live scoring for the event at: http://golf.tssaa.org/tournament.cfm?id=20181202