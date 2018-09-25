Coffee County Golf in the Hunt After 1st Day of State Tournament

The rains held off on Tuesday as the Red Raider golf team opened play in the TSSAA State Tournament at Willowbrook. After starting on the always tough back 9, the Red Raiders charged up the leaderboard on the front nine to climb to a 3rd place finish after the first day of play. Individually, Austin Farris fired an even par 72 to end the day in a 3rd place tie.
As a team, the Raiders fired a 1st day score of 309. The Raiders trail 1st place Science Hill who fired a 291. Farragut is in second place, 5 strokes ahead of Coffee County.
Individually, Austin Farris had 2 birdies on the round as he finished with a 72. Samuel Prater also had a pair of birdies has he carded a 76. Matthew Hale finished his round with 2 birdies and a score of 78. Josh Perry shot an 83 and Logan Hale finished with a 95 to round out the Raiders scoring.
The Red Raiders will tee off in 5 straight foursomes beginning on the 1st tee on Wednesday. Freshman Logan Hale will tee off first for the Raiders as opens play at 8 AM. Josh Perry will go off at 8:10 while senior Matthew Hale follows him at 8:20. Senior Samuel Prater is in the 4th group that will tee off at 8:30 while senior Austin Farris starts his round at 8:40 AM.
Spectators are welcome to attend the state tournament at Willowbrook and admission each round is $8 per person. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval. You can find a link to live scoring for the event at: http://golf.tssaa.org/teamplayers.cfm?id=20181202