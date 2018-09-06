Coffee County Golf Ends Regular Season with Tournament Win at Lawrenceburg

In a match originally scheduled for 18 holes, lightning forced the teams to end after 9 holes. The Red Raiders outdistanced their competition by 40 strokes in the match. Coffee County was led by Samuel Prater and Austin Farris who shot matching 1 over par 37’s. Matthew Hale and Josh Perry were a stroke back as each finished with a 38.
“ I’m very pleased with how we played today” said Coach Mike Ray following the match. “We have a good feel for the course and I’m excited about our chances on Monday at the district championship.”
The Red Raiders will return to the Lawrenceburg Country Club on Monday for the District 8AAA tournament. That 18 hole match will tee off at 9 AM.