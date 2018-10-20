Coffee County Golf Celebrates Historic Season

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider golf team celebrated their record breaking 2018 season with their end of the year banquet on Monday night at The Mercantile Cafe. All in attendance celebrated a year that saw the team finish 3rd in the state and compile a team record of 80 and 7. The Red Raiders won their 2nd consecutive district and region titles in 2018 and made their 2nd straight state tournament.
Coaches Mike Ray and Lucky Knott presided over the festivities as they handed out All-District trophies to Matthew Hale, Samuel Prater, Austin Farris and Josh Perry. Samuel Prater was honored as the District 8 Player of the Year. Logan Hale was named the Rookie of the Year. Josh Perry was tabbed as the Most Improved Player. Matthew Hale won the Coaches Award while Samuel Prater and Austin Farris were named the team’s Co-Players of the Year. Varsity letters were awarded to Logan Hale, David O’Connor, Chase Hancock and Blake Perry.