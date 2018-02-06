Coffee County Basketball Gets Two for Tuesday Against Franklin County

In a physical girls’ game, Coffee County was able to limit the turnovers in the 2nd half to build a 7 point halftime lead into 20 points in the 4th quarter. The Lady Raiders guaranteed a berth in the region tournament with the win over the Rebelettes.
Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 19 points while Jacey Vaughn added 18 points. Alliiyah Williams finished with 8 points and 6 blocked shots to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The Lady Raiders improved to 22 and 2 overall and 9 and 1 in district play.
After averaging just 38 points a game in their 4 game district losing streak, the Red Raiders finally got their offense on track on Tuesday. Racing out to a 9 to 0 lead before Franklin County could score, the Raiders carried a 14 to 3 lead into the 2nd period. Franklin County was not able to carve the deficit below 10 points the rest of the night as the Raiders improved to 14 and 8 on the year and 6 and 4 in district play.
Garrett Booth led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points including five 3 pointers to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Darius Rozier chipped in 11 points while brother De’Aaron Rozier finished with 7. Grey Riddle had 6 points as 10 Red Raiders scored on the night.
Coffee County returns home on Friday night when they welcome Shelbyville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Friday night will also be Senior Night as it will be the final home game of the year for Coffee County. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast of the games at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/