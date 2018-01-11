Coffee County Freshmen Basketball Drop Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS freshmen Red Raider basketball team welcomed Tullahoma to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday night. Just as their varsity brothers did on Tuesday night, the freshmen cagers sent their rivals back to West Coffee with a loss. Coffee County captured a 66 to 54 win to move to 5 and 0 on the season.
After a tight first quarter, the Red Raiders built a 32 to 19 halftime lead by holding the Cats to 5 points in the 2nd period. Despite missing 5 of their 6 free throws in the 4th quarter, Coffee County was able to hold off Tullahoma.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Jaxon Vaughn who had 17 points. Kyle Farless added 11 points while Hayden Hullett and Alex Esquivel each netted 9.
The freshmen Raiders travel to Coalmont on Monday night to take on the Yellow Jackets of Grundy County. This will be a boys’ only contest as well and will tip off at 6 PM.