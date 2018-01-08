Coffee County Freshmen Basketball Clobbers Lincoln County Ninth Grade Academy

The CHS freshman Red Raiders welcomed the Lincoln County Ninth Grade Academy to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday night. Looking to keep their perfect record intact, the Raiders jumped on the Falcons early as they captured a 72 to 28 win.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a lead of 24 to 6 after one quarter due in large part to a tremendous defensive effort which resulted in easy transition points. Coffee County extended the lead to 44 to 8 at the half on their way to their 4th win of the year against no losses.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Jaxon Vaughn who finished with 16 points. Hayden Hullett added 10 points. Ryan Farless finished with 9 points and C.J. Anthony scored 8 points as 10 different Raiders tallied points in the game.
The freshmen Red Raiders will host Tullahoma on Thursday night in another boys’ only contest. That game will tip off at 6 PM at CHS.