Coffee County Freshman Basketball Falls to Lincoln County

The Coffee County freshman Red Raider basketball team welcomed the Ninth Grade Academy of Lincoln County to the Raider Academy on Monday night. The Red Raiders struggled to keep the Falcons off the boards on the night and struggled with turnovers at critical times as they fell 55 to 24.
Coffee County trailed by 2 at the end of a balanced 1st quarter before falling behind by 10 at the half. The Falcons opened the 2nd half on a 14 to 0 run to put the game out of reach. Shawn Anderson led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Rod Brinkley and Larson Meltzer each added 4 points.
The freshmen teams travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County next Monday, February 6th. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM at Warren County High School.